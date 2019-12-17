MOULTONBOROUGH — Members of the Moultonborough Lions Club presented a large number of items to the CHaD children at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Lion members purchased the items from a wish list provided by the hospital, which included clothes, games, toys, books, and stuffed animals.
Lions Don Trudeau, John Menken, and Judy and Pete Strople made the delivery, which put them into the Christmas Spirit without a doubt.
Lions Sarah and Mark Coutrupi, Peter Allen, John Menken, and Sally Sibulkin did the last roadside cleanup of the year on Route 25 from the Canoe restaurant to the Meredith town line.
The Moultonborough Lions run bingo games every Tuesday at the Moultonborough Function Hall, starting at 6:30 p.m.
To find out more about Lionism, contact Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
