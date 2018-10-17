MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Library will hold its fourth annual Chocolate Fare on Friday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of the Moultonborough Library.
There will be tables covered with an assortment of chocolate goodies, including chocolate cakes, chocolate cookies, chocolate candy, chocolate bars, chocolate pies, hot chocolate and all manner of chocolate confections. There will be raffle tickets for a chance to win a lavish chocolate-themed raffle basket.
The chocolate buffet was originally inspired by National Chocolate Day.
All of the handmade treats at the Chocolate Fare help finance Friends of the Library programs, including One Book-One Child, Book Discussions With Scholars, and reading programs for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.