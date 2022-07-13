MOULTONBOROUGH — At the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s 2022 Annual Meeting and 55th Anniversary Celebration on June 29, the Moultonborough Heritage Commission received an Award of Excellence for the Main Street Banners project in Moultonborough Village. This award serves to recognize organizations with exciting and innovative projects that have been successfully conceived and implemented in a community over the past year.
Jeff Hayes, executive director of the Lakes Region Planning Commission, with David Katz, executive board vice chair, presented the annual awards at the event. In his comments, Katz noted how “creating banners to define the Village and celebrate its historical resources accomplished a planning goal to slow down traffic on Route 25 and offer education to residents and visitors about Moultonborough’s rich history.”
Cristina Ashjian, Chair of the Heritage Commission, accepted the award with Bruce Woodruff, former town planner, who had nominated the project. Woodruff gave full credit to Ashjian for the banner project, noting how enhancing Moultonborough Village’s appeal was key to the community’s comprehensive Village Vision planning exercise of 2014-2015, and recognizing the Main Street Banners as a first action step in the Village Vision Plan.
Successfully fulfilling both Planning and Historic Preservation goals, the Main Street Banners and informational brochure have met with praise from residents, visitors and the business community. Intended to welcome visitors, and to physically and visually define the historic Main Street and its gateways, the banners also identify landmark buildings and celebrate existing natural, cultural and historical resources in the Village area.
This is the second Lakes Region Planning Commission award to recognize the important role and activities of the Moultonborough Heritage Commission with regard to community planning and economic development. I
