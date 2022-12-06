Making a difference one donation at a time, Mix 94.1fm's 36th annual Cash and Cans money and food drive for the holidays is set for Dec. 10-16. All monies and food raised stays local, benefiting several area organizations, including the Franklin Police Toys for Tots Program; the Belmont Police Santa Lil' Helpers program; Twin Rivers Food Pantry; Bread & Roses Soup Kitchen; Tilton/Northfield/Sanbornton (TNS) Christmas Fund; Every Child Is Ours; Greater Lakes Region Santa Fund; Meredith Emergency Food Pantry; the Northfield-Tilton Congregational Church Food Pantry; St. Joseph’s Belmont Food Pantry and others. Last year was another record year for donations, with over $61,000 in cash and over 30,000 non-perishable food items raised.
Mix 94.1fm’s Fred Caruso, who started the program in 1987, looks forward to this week every year, and knows this year will be a challenge. “The price of everything has gone up, including supplies needed for these wonderful non-profits, who help so many. However, the generosity of our listeners and business community shines through each year. We meet so many generous people during Cash and Cans week. It’s a heartwarming week. Moms and dads bringing their kids too; schools and businesses organizing food drives. All we ask is give what you can to help our friends and neighbors who may need a helping hand.”
Caruso and morning co-host Amy Bates will broadcast live from 19 different locations, accepting your Cash and Cans donations.
Donations may also be made by mail. Please make checks payable to Mix Cash and Cans and mail to Mix 94.1fm, PO Box 99, Franklin, NH 03235 or Venmo @Mixcashandcans.
For more information about the Mix Cash and Cans program and a location schedule, visit www.mix941fm.com or contact Fred Caruso at fred@mix941fm.com. Mix Cash and Cans is a public service of Mix 94.1fm, a locally owned and operated Northeast Communications Corporation radio station.
