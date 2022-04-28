BRISTOL — In March 2022, the Minot-Sleeper Library announced its partnership with StoryCorps, the non-profit that has given Americans in towns and cities in all 50 states the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization shares select stories with the public through its weekly NPR broadcasts, podcast, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.
As part of the program, the Minot-Sleeper Library is searching for volunteers to facilitate interviews with participants between May and August. A facilitator is the person present during an interview who walks participants through the process of recording by supporting a comfortable, meaningful experience and handling all technical aspects of the recording. Each facilitator will assist with several interviews over the summer.
Facilitator training will take place at the library on Wednesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers will also need to be available for one 2.5-hour shadow interview slot on either Friday, May 20 or Saturday, May 21.
A community orientation for StoryCorps volunteers and those interested in the program will take place Tuesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m.
If you are interested in becoming a facilitator and are available for all training times, please email StoryCorps Coordinator Audry Barriault at audrybarriault@yahoo.com by Thursday, May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.