BRISTOL — During November, there will be two fundraisers run by the friends of the Minot-Sleeper Library, which will benefit the library and help you out as well during this busy season. Both fundraisers will support the many museum passes available to patrons of the library.
First, there is no need to bake when you can order your favorite holiday cookies from the friends. Order forms are available online at minotsleeperlibrary.org or at the library during the month of November. There are 12 delicious varieties, including a cookie for your dog. You can view the cookie choices on the library website to help you decide. All orders must be received by Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will be available for pick-up at the library on Friday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Another way to support museum passes is to purchase a Fun-All-Year raffle ticket, on sale now through Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, available at the library or from a friend. You’ll have a chance to win one of three prizes: a weekday lift ticket for two to Ragged Mountain, a one-year family membership to McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center or a one-year membership to Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. Stop in at the library for more information about these prizes.
The proceeds from both the holiday cookie sale and the Fun-All-Year raffle will help fund the museum passes provided for the patrons of the Minot-Sleeper Library.
The Friends of the Minot-Sleeper Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is located at 35 Pleasant St.
