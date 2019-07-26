NORTH CONWAY — The Military Officers Association of America New Hampshire Chapter held its summer luncheon at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort. Seventy-six members and guests gathered on June 22.
The guest speaker was Capt. Mark J. Winter, U.S. Navy, retired, former Chief of Staff to Commander Joint Task Force, Guantanamo and son of chapter member Cdr. Steven J. Winter, U.S. Navy, retired. Capt. Winter is a New London native, who graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in 1984, Maine Maritime Academy in 1988, and the University of Maine, School of Law in 1998. He served 30 years in the U.S. Navy on active duty and in the reserves. Capt. Winter was previously the general counsel at the National Maritime Intelligence Center and served on the joints chiefs of staff in the detainee affairs branch. He and his wife Meredeth reside in South Freeport, Maine with their two children.
Capt. Winter's presentation was followed by a question and answer period. In addition to the presentation, the chapter welcomed first-time members William and Laura Birkmaier, Jr. of Lebanon, John and Kimberley Buck of Hampton and David and Beverly Dunning of Elkins.
Founded in 1979, the New Hampshire Chapter of the MOAA consists of nearly 700 members. For more information, visit www.moaa-nh.org or www.moaa.org.
