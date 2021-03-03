BRISTOL — Tapply-Thompson Community Center is hosting middle school teen nights for Newfound area students, Thursdays, 6–8 p.m. Students should register for the monthly session by visiting ttccrec.org. The March session runs through March 25, and the April session runs April 1-22. The cost is $20 for the session and includes dinner. To host the event, TTCC needs a minimum of 10 and maximum of 20 participants, on a first registered, first served basis. Participants will be screened and masks must be worn.
For more information, call 603-744-2713 or visit ttccrec.org.
