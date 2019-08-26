MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently awarded eight recipients with the James D. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to one graduating senior from high schools in towns with MVSB branches.
This year’s recipients include Emily Waite of Gilmanton, attending University of New Hampshire in Durham; Jessica Braley of Center Harbor, attending University of Tampa in Florida; Skyler Tautkus of Laconia, attending Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester; Miranda Sturgeon of Moultonborough, attending Norwich University; Grace Spence of Holderness, attending Pace University in New York City; Madelyn Chase of Center Barnstead, attending University of New England; Eva Pellerin of Greenland, attending University of New Hampshire in Durham; and Danielle Schillereff of Wolfeboro, attending New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord.
The Sutherland Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of James Sutherland, who served as president and chief executive officer of MVSB 1982-1996. Scholarship recipients represent the MVSB company vales of accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork and stewardship. Students interested in applying for the 2020 scholarship are encouraged to contact their guidance office.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, visit a local branch, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
