MEREDITH — The Planning Board’s Short Term Rental Committee is holding a public meeting to solicit input from residents, property owners and the business community on short term rentals in Meredith. The committee is engaging the public and community stakeholders to identify benefits and issues associated with short term rentals.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive.
For information, call Angela LaBrecque at 603-677-4228.
