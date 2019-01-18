MEREDITH — The Rotary Club of Meredith provides a limited number of scholarships to deserving individuals who are seeking new careers due to changes in their personal situation or are preparing to switch to careers in service oriented fields.
These “non-traditional” scholarships are granted on a one-time basis. Scholarship and tuition reimbursement awards will range from $600 to $1200.
To qualify for a scholarship, applicants must live or work in the towns of Meredith, Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Center Sandwich or Sandwich; be enrolled in a degree certification program in a recognized educational institution, or be able to demonstrate the need for the course they are taking; demonstrate financial need and a commitment to their new chosen field; and provide references to support their applications.
Application forms are available by visiting meredithrotary.com. All applications must be received by the club no later than Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.