MEREDITH — Meredith Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith. This year’s event will be held via drive-thru/curbside pickup. Senior citizens over 55 years of age from Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, and Sandwich are invited to reserve a dinner for the occasion.

“The Senior Christmas Dinner is always a fun day that is free of charge for all participants,” according to Betsey Donovan, co-chairman of the event.

