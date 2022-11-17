MEREDITH — Meredith Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith. This year’s event will be held via drive-thru/curbside pickup. Senior citizens over 55 years of age from Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, and Sandwich are invited to reserve a dinner for the occasion.
“The Senior Christmas Dinner is always a fun day that is free of charge for all participants,” according to Betsey Donovan, co-chairman of the event.
Since 1991, the Meredith Rotary Club has provided a full course turkey dinner, raffle prizes, music and entertainment, gift bags and a visit from Santa Claus for this much anticipated celebration. The full course dinner, which will be handed out by members of the Meredith Rotary Club, is prepared by Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant. Each attendee will also receive a holiday gift bag.
“Each gift bag will include a Christmas ornament donated by Annalee Dolls, jams and jellies from John Moulton of Moulton Farms, Christmas candy made by Lee’s Candy Kitchen, and other festive treats,” Donovan stated. “Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance to provide holiday cheer while they wave to vehicles as they drive through.”
Reservations are required for dinner pickup, and participation is limited to 300 people. To make reservations, contact the Meredith Rotary Club Wednesdays or Fridays at 603-253-8169 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Nov. 3, and ending Nov. 25, until all dinners are reserved.
Throughout the years, The Meredith Rotary Club has donated more than $2.9 million into the Lakes Region community for charitable projects, area improvements, scholarships, and for individuals and families in need. For additional information, visit meredithrotary.org.
