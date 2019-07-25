MEREDITH — Drop in to Meredith Public Library on Friday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 91 Main St. for Coloring Book Day. The library will have coloring stations set up in the adult, teen and children's sections with everything needed to color, or bring supplies. There will be a coloring contest. Turn coloring sheets in at the adult or children's circulation desks for a chance to win a coloring kit. Kits will be available for each age group. The library will share creations on their Facebook page.
