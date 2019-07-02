MEREDITH — The Meredith Police Association will start their annual fundraising campaign on July 7. In the weeks following, area businesses and residents will be contacted and asked to sponsor a business advertisement or family listing in the Meredith Police Association’s 2019 Yearbook and Business Directory. The directory will be available at the Comedy Show on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Margate Resort in Laconia. Music will begin at 7 p.m. and the comedians will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are complimentary with any support to the Meredith Police Association, and may also be purchased at the door on the night of the show for $15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.