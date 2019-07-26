'The Starry Messenger,' presented by Michael Francis, is a dramatic, fun-filled adaptation of Galileo’s short treatise 'Siderius Nuncius,' published March 13, 1610. Galileo, dressed in full 17th-century costume, will arrive to present the public lecture, open to all ages.
Sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities Council and the Friends of the Meredith Library, the program is part of the library's Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program. Light refreshments will be served.
