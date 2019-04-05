MEREDITH — Meredith residents have established an independent nonprofit, the Meredith Library Fund. The fund's mission is to obtain donations, pledges and grants to provide a philanthropic opportunity to help equip, renovate and expand the Meredith Public Library and reduce taxpayers’ cost for the project.
The campaign launched on February 1. Committed pledges total $300,000, and the group has set a goal of $1,125,000 for the capital campaign, based on feedback received from the Library Trustees Fundraising Study.
The Meredith Library Fund has received a nonprofit designation letter from the Internal Revenue Service. To learn more about the Meredith Library Fund and how to donate, pledge or volunteer, visit www.meredithlibraryfund.org.
Direct questions regarding the fund to Meredith Library Fund President Jim McFarlin at 603-393-0863 or jameswmcfarlin@gmail.com.
Other Meredith Library Fund officers include Jaime Laurent, vice president; Steven Geer, treasurer; Amy LaFavre, secretary; and Jeff Reilly, director at large.
