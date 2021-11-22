MEREDITH — Visit the Meredith Historical Society Museum on Main Street and check off a bit of Christmas shopping. In addition to browsing the unique Timeline and exhibits, purchase a present for the hard-to-please person on your gift list. All products are created by local artisans, from photography to woodenware, pottery, stationery and jewelry. The family historian would treasure a photo album of Meredith’s 250 years of growth, or one of the many books on specific aspects of the town, including the history of the Bear Island Chapel.
The museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Christmas, as well as Sunday, Dec. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. during Main Street merchants’ holiday open house. Refreshments will be served.
For more information contact meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com or call 603-279-2275.
