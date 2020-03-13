MEREDITH — During the winter months, board members of the Meredith Historical Society spent time planning for the upcoming season and goal-setting. During their half-day workshop, they made plans for website upgrades, maintenance of buildings, and creating volunteer opportunities. The board is also planning displays and rotating exhibits.
The 2020 Program Series begins Tuesday, April 7, with the return of New Hampshire Humanities presenter Jeff Warner for Songs of Old New Hampshire.
Hungry for History will take place Friday, April 17, at The Mug. Owner Paul Ursillo will donate 10 percent of all food sales to the historical society. Raffle baskets for women and men will also be available.
For more information, follow them on Facebook, or call 603-279-1190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.