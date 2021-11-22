MEREDITH — Meredith Historical Society’s annual members’ meeting will take place at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Hart’s famous “hearty” buffet dinner will be served, followed by a brief review of this year’s ambitious remodeling of the Main St. museum. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn for this fall’s large raffle basket. Election of officers and approval of the 2022 budget will wrap up the evening.
New Historical Society members are welcome to join that evening. Deadline for reservations is Friday, Dec. 3 by calling 603-279-2275 or emailing meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
