MEREDITH — A grant awarded by the Heart and Hands Thrift Shop to the Meredith Altrusa Literacy Committee provided the funds to purchase age appropriate magazines such as 'Humpty Dumpty,' 'Jack and Jill' and 'Junior Scholastic' for younger students and paperback books for students 16 and older. Thanks to the cooperation of Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes, their weekly, lunch grocery deliveries periodically included these magazines and paperbacks, packaged for each family by the Altrusa Literacy Committee to feed and nurture student summer reading growth and enjoyment.
For more information, visit altrusameredithnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.