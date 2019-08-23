Got Literacy

From left, in the front row are Tom Whitham and Carol Zink of Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes; Phyllis Hamblet and Paula Trombi, Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes volunteers and Altrusa club members; and Gene and Eileen Killian, Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes volunteers. Back row, from left, are Kathy McCarthy, Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes volunteer and Patricia McFarlin, Altrusa Literacy Committee. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — A grant awarded by the Heart and Hands Thrift Shop to the Meredith Altrusa Literacy Committee provided the funds to purchase age appropriate magazines such as 'Humpty Dumpty,' 'Jack and Jill' and 'Junior Scholastic' for younger students and paperback books for students 16 and older. Thanks to the cooperation of Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes, their weekly, lunch grocery deliveries periodically included these magazines and paperbacks, packaged for each family by the Altrusa Literacy Committee to feed and nurture student summer reading growth and enjoyment.

For more information, visit altrusameredithnh.org.

