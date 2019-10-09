MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club will hold their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and guests may come at 5 p.m. The club will serve chicken with mushrooms, tossed green salad, broccoli, cranberry sauce and apple crisp.
The meal is free, though donations are accepted to help fund future dinners.
For more information about the Altrusa International Foundation of Meredith, NH Inc., visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
