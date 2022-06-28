MEREDITH — The ducks are coming! The ducks are coming! To be specific they will be here on the Fourth of July rain or shine. The Meredith Lions Club will have their 31st annual Rubber Duckie race at 4 p.m. at Hesky Park.
Last chance to buy tickets through the mail or online is June 30. Ticket sales end the day of the race at 3:30 p.m. Sales haven't changed since 1991 and they are still one for $5 and five for $20. First prize is $1,000, second is $500, third is $400, fourth is $300 and fifth is $250. There are also 23 other prizes donated by local businesses.
Proceeds from this event go back into the community in the form of eyeglasses, hearing aids, scholarships, the food pantry and other issues as needed. You do not have to be present to win but there are other duck related items on sale the day of the race only. You can watch the ducks tumble down Mill Falls and into Lake Winnipesaukee by boat as well as on foot.
