After a number of years since such an event was last held, the Belmont High School Chapter of the National Honor Society has announced the return of Meet the Candidates Night. This will be held in the high school’s cafeteria, 255 Seavey Road, on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The event will feature candidates for two seats on the Shaker Regional School Board as well as candidates for Belmont’s and Canterbury’s Boards of Selectmen.
The Belmont Chapter of NHS is co-advised by faculty members Rachel McGarghan (Math) and Tonya Angwin (Social Studies).
The evening’s host will be Mr. Chris Pare, a member of the school’s chapter of NHS, the Vice President of the school’s Student Council, and the President of the Class of 2022. When asked why the NHS is working to arrange such an event this year, Chris stated, “We wanted a greater connection between the youth in our community and the rest of the community as a whole. It’s really about getting the next generation ready to adapt ourselves into society. This event is also about getting an idea of what candidates would be working toward to allow voters to see how they align to those perspectives.”
“I’m very excited that this event is coming back to our community,” Principal Matt Finch said.
“We have a student body that is actively engaged in the world they live in, and for them to recognize the impacts and importance of local positions such as these is a real testament to their commitment to our towns. These students are the leaders of the future. As always, I’m very proud of them.”
The forum will be recorded for those unable to attend the event in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.