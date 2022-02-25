MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, will host its second "Meet the Artist" presentation featuring a panel discussion with photographer Ian Raymond, art historian Inez McDermott and New Hampshire Now project director Gary Samson on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the library's function room.
This presentation will be available both in person and via Zoom simultaneously. For a link to the presentation, email erin@meredithlibrary.org. New Hampshire Now is a two-and-a-half-year project to photographically record life in New Hampshire. Nearly 50 photographers traveled throughout the state between 2018 and 2020, making thousands of images that collectively create a 21st century portrait of the people, places, culture, and events in New Hampshire.
The panel will be exploring the New Hampshire Now exhibition, the role of the documentary photography project throughout American history and its potential to make change as they make connections with images and themes found in the exhibition and the accompanying 288 page book. There will be a question and answer period after the presentation and a limited number of books will be available for purchase. The library also has a copy of the book for checkout.
Inez McDermott has been a professor of Art History at New England College since 2000. Inez has served on statewide arts and humanities boards in the state, and currently serves as a board member for the Saint-Gaudens’ Memorial, which supports the work of the only national park dedicated to an artist, in CornishH.
A native of New Hampshire, Gary Samson is the seventh Artist Laureate of New Hampshire and has been awarded numerous grants, fellowships and honors for his photography and film work over the past 45 years.
Ian Raymond is a professional photographer who has operated a studio in Laconia for over 40 years. His work is often seen in regional magazines throughout New Hampshire.
