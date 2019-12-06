GILFORD — Among the many issues faced by the transgender community today, health and medicine are a couple of the subjects where there is misunderstanding. Dr. John H. Turco will share his talk “Current Issues Involving the Transgender Community by an Endocrinologist” on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road.
The 6 p.m. event is co-sponsored by the Gilford Library, Hope Ministries of the First United Methodist Church, and the Gilford Community Church, and is free to the public.
For further information, call 603-524-6057.
