FRANKLIN — The VFW will host a meat raffle Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m., to benefit the post's insurance fund. There will be meat prizes as well as 50/50 raffles and a winner-take-all drawing. Barbecue chicken with roast potatoes for will be served for $5. The event is open to the public. The VFW is at 26 Peabody Place.
Current e-Edition
Daily News Sign Up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Roy Small, of Recycled Percussion, suffers serious injuries
- Mabinty Kamara, 23
- Belknap Mall owners look to go back to drawing board
- Belknap County indictments
- Bill would loosen auto inspection requirement
- Lake monster: Center Harbor man hooks 37.65-lb. trout
- Sheryl Ann Eastman, 52
- Gunstock addresses rental ski 'torture'
- Plymouth Market Basket staffs up for opening
- Landmark Messer St. building sold
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.