May is fundraising month for Got Lunch! Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — The Got Lunch! Plymouth Steering Committee met recently to discuss fundraising for the month of May and preparations for this summer’s program. Got Lunch programs in all area towns are preparing to provide lunches for children during the summer. It is estimated that this year it will cost $120 to feed one child for the entire summer vacation. Monetary donations can be made to Got Lunch! Plymouth at P.O. Box 337, Plymouth, NH 03264.
This year the group has launched a website, available by visiting gotlunchplymouth.org, for parents to register their children online. Registration forms will still be sent home from the Plymouth schools.
The committee will be contacting volunteers from previous summers. New volunteers to be packers or drivers are welcome. Like parents, new volunteers can also register online, or contact Margaret Salt at 603-536-3698, or Mary Kietzman at 603-536-1076.
Last summer Got Lunch! Plymouth served over 100 children. This year already over 26 children are registered. The program works to provide healthy, nutritious foods such as wheat bread, peanut butter, tuna fish, and fresh fruits. The committee is grateful to Longview Farm and Tedeschi Plymouth who will again coupons for fresh vegetables and dairy products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.