MILFORD — Masonic Lodges around the Granite State will open their doors Saturday, Oct. 20, to provide an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about the centuries-old fraternity.
The goal of the statewide open house is to heighten public awareness of Freemasonry’s members, beliefs, history, and community work.
Masonic Lodges across the state will open at 9 a.m., and remain open until 3 p.m. Masons will be on hand to answer questions and give guided tours.
Members of organizations affiliated with Masonry, including the Scottish Rite, York Rite, Shrine, Order of the Eastern Star, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and DeMolay International, will also be in attendance in many locations.
Locations in the Lakes Region include Laconia, Alton, Tilton, Bristol, Franklin, Holderness and Wolfeboro. To learn more, visit www.nhgrandlodge.org/find-a-lodge.
