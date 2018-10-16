LACONIA — The 26th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to fight breast cancer will be happening soon. Team leaders are needed to register friends, family members, and co-workers to participate in Making Strides in the Greater Lakes Region on Sunday, Oct. 21, at Opechee Park. Individual walkers are also welcome.
There is no fee to register. Walkers who raise $100 will receive a long-sleeved Making Strides tee-shirt, and those who raise $500 or more will receive a tote bag. The walk follows a three-mile course.
Community-sponsored entertainment, like a Pink Out Station, group photos, a warm up with Body Design by Joy, cool down yoga with YOurGA, caricatures by Larry Frates Creates, and an obstacle course for children by The Downtown Gym. Nazzy Entertainment will be this year’s event emcee.
Avon is the National Presenting Sponsor of the event. Locally, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Greater Lakes Region is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank, Belknap Subaru, Ippolito's Furniture, Irwin Automotive Group, Remax Bayside/Bayside Rentals, Price Chopper, Cupples Car Company, Laconia Rod & Gun Club, and statewide media sponsors The Union Leader, NH1 and LNH. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.
To join the walk, visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/greaterlakesNH, or call Kathy Metz at 512-490-8787. For more information about the American Cancer Society, call 800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.
