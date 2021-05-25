MOULTONBOROUGH — Just in time for Memorial Day, Main Street banners welcoming visitors are now installed along Route 25 in Moultonborough Village, promoting points of interest and historic landmark buildings in the downtown area. The banners celebrate existing natural, cultural and historical resources in the Village.
“Downtown banners are an important way to define Moultonborough Village, and may help to make traffic slow down,” said Planner Bruce Woodruff, noting how banners are located at the four ‘gateways’ to the Village proper. Members of Town boards and commissions, and other community volunteers, have been working on Village improvement projects following recommendations from the 2018 Plan NH charrette, and the 2019 UNH First Impressions downtown assessment exercise.
The Moultonborough Heritage Commission has produced a ‘Main Street Banners’ brochure outlining Village history and identifying landmark community properties featured by the banners. This free brochure celebrating and promoting historic Main Street is available at the Library, Town Hall, and local businesses in the Village.
Noting how the Main Street banner project was inspired by ongoing Village revitalization discussions, Heritage Commission chair Cristina Ashjian stated that “Historic Village buildings are irreplaceable community assets, and key to Moultonborough’s scenic beauty and rural character…recent Planning studies stress the importance of retaining our character-defining Village buildings to meet community planning, heritage, and economic development goals.”
Additional Village initiatives now underway include gateway treatments and signage, and interconnected walking trail networks on both sides of Route 25. Those interested in participating in Village projects should contact Planner Bruce Woodruff at the Land Use Office, Moultonborough Town Hall 603-476-2347.
