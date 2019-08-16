TILTON — Registration is now open for Magic Blades Figure Skating Club. With three, six-week sessions, there’s room for every age and ability.
Lessons will begin Monday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Tilton School Ice Arena. Skaters are divided into levels based on skill, and each skater has a 30-minute group lesson and 30 minutes of practice ice. Parents of the youngest beginners are welcome to join their skater during free-skate time.
Each six-week session is $80, and family and multiple session discounts are available. Discounts are automatically applied when registering online.
The Tilton School does not have skate rentals, so the club offers a limited amount of used skates available for purchase or seasonal rental. The club will host a night on Sept. 16 to try on skates between 6-7 p.m., where coaches will be available to assist with skates and online registration.
Magic Blades is one of over 1000 clubs sanctioned by U.S. Figure Skating’s Learn to Skate USA program. Membership includes a skill book and badges earned for each level from Snowplow Sam 1 for ages three to six, to Freestyle 6 for advanced skaters.
The club plans to repeat its holiday performance, Polar Magic, in December, free to the public.
For more information, visit magicblades.org or email information@magicblades.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.