MEREDITH — The annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at Meredith Community Center. Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant will partner with the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department to provide the meal, which will be served at noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Deliveries will be made to those who are housebound between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
This meal is intended for those in Meredith and surrounding towns who are alone or wish to celebrate with new friends. Meal deliveries are offered to housebound residents of Meredith, Center Harbor, and New Hampton.
To make a reservation to attend the meal or receive a delivered meal, contact Terri Thompson at 603-279‐8197 or tthompson@meredithnh.org. Registration is required by Thursday, Nov. 21.
The meal is a tradition started by Mae Hart, who promoted community spirit and believed no one should eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Hart family has continued the tradition since 1988, with help from an anonymous donor, and many volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.