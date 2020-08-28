GILFORD — The Lakes Region Conservation Trust recently received $5,000 challenge grants from the Samuel P. Pardoe Foundation and another anonymous donor to help raise the remaining funds to permanently protect a key 65-acre parcel of land on the western slope of Gunstock Mountain, adjacent to the Muehlke Family Christmas Tree Farm. “We are heartened to know that, even during these uncertain times, support for conserving key natural places around us remains strong,” said LRCT President Don Berry.
LRCT and the Gilford Conservation Commission are working together to conserve the John M. the project by early this fall.
To support the project, visit LRCT.org; mail a check payable to “LRCT” with “Weeks” in the memo line to LRCT, P.O. Box 766, Center Harbor, NH 03226; call 603-253-3301; or email lrct@lrct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.