LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College has announced a new program Planning for Academic and Career Excellence, or PACE, designed for students who wish to continue their education beyond high school, but are unsure of their career path or college major. Many students graduate high school and want to continue their education, but are not sure what they want to study or what career path makes sense for them. “The PACE program allows for those students to continue their education, get strong academic and career support, and be able to do so at a much more affordable rate than at a traditional four-year institution,” said Patrick Cate, associate vice president of academic and student affairs.
The co-curricular program will consist of strong academic advising, with a focus on a transferable curriculum. Career exploration and coaching, as well as tools to help participants discover their strengths and work personality, will also be explored. During the first year, students will take courses that meet general education requirements, as well as courses in which they may have a special interest.
“With the rising cost of education, many students and families are worried about attending college without clear educational or career objectives,” Cate noted, “And, we want to offer this program to those families so they can use their time and money wisely.” With the transferability of LRCC’s curriculum and availability of technical programs, students will have multiple options for educational and career pathways.
The program, which begins with the start of the fall 2019 semester, is offered to full time students free of charge. Students who complete the series of workshops, meetings and assessments will receive recognition for their work from LRCC.
For further information about the program, or to enroll, contact the Lakes Region Community College Admissions Office at 603-366-5210.
For more information about Lakes Region Community College, visit www.lrcc.edu.
