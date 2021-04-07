TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Association is hosting its big Grand Opening Sunday, May 2 at their new and larger Gallery in the Tanger Outlets, Suite #300, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton, from 2-5 p.m.
To insure it’ll be a memorable event, the LRAA Gallery will join with Lake Region area florists and garden centers who have created large and beautiful displays of flowers and plants, juxtaposed with hundreds of LRAA artists fine art paintings and photography. “We’ve challenged the florists and garden centers to be creative with their artistic displays. The public will have a chance to vote for the best floral and/or plant display,” said Pat Edsall, the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery Marketing Director.
In addition, throughout the Festival, the public will be treated to complimentary wine and cheese, fruit punch, homemade cookies, hors d’oeuvres and pastries. Festive music will fill the Gallery by “The Saxman” Dom DiNardo.
Prizes include donations by local businesses as well as items donated by LRAA member artists. The Lakes Region Art Association has been in continuous operation since 1920.
For information on attending the “Fabulous Flowers and Fine Arts Festival” Grand Opening, drop by the Gallery. RSVP’s appreciated.
