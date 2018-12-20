LACONIA — Love INC, In the Name of Christ, of the Lakes Region held its first Christmas Blessing Project Dec. 8, and Dec. 14-15.
Seventy-five parents and children participated in the event, made possible by the efforts of volunteers from nine Lakes Region churches, and the financial support of individuals, churches and local businesses. The Dec. 8 event provided a fun morning with a family-oriented Christmas presentation by Rachel Officer of Child Evangelism Fellowship, volunteer-led craft time for all the children to create gifts for their parents, and a station for parents to purchase gift cards at a deep discount, and sign up for a time to shop with their own personal shopping assistant for their children’s Christmas gifts.
Shopping took place the following weekend at Gilford Walmart. Keeping their appointment with their personal shopping assistants helped strengthen the relationship between volunteers and parents, as well as providing accountability to parents for their purchases, and providing support for those who might have anxiety while shopping. Weeks before the event, parents were contacted and asked to fill out a wish list for each child for wants, needs, wears and reads. This provided a starting point for the shopping trip.
Responses were positive from parents and volunteers alike. Julie Wirth, a volunteer from Evangelical Baptist Church in Laconia commented, “I hope this project continues to grow to help other families in need. There is a lot of stress and anxiety at Christmas time.” Wirth sees this during her work in the education system.
Michelle Pilot, a volunteer from Lakes Region Vineyard Church, commented, “Christmas is a time when people struggle...as a community member and a Christian we should do our best to help others.” For example, one grandmother said she is trying to care for her five young grandchildren. Love INC had also previously provided her with furniture.
Parent Jennifer of Belmont, a mother of three children, responded, “I liked how we were supported through the whole shopping process. It helped lift the burden off my shoulders...both financially and with hope for the future.”
Michelle of Belmont, mother of four, noted, “It was an amazing experience...what they’re doing for families is amazing.”
During the Dec. 8 event, parents were invited to complete a survey regarding involvement in ongoing services from Love INC. The majority of families requested additional supports ranging from strength-based goal setting, financial budgeting and mentoring, recovery support, parenting classes, playgroups and Bible studies.
To learn more about Love INC of the Lakes Region, visit Loveinclr.org, call 603-366-1525, or find them on Facebook.
