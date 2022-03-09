CONCORD — The Capital Region Food Program distributed over 2.5 tons of nonperishable food items to 16 area social service agencies, food pantries and churches as part of the program’s Year-Round Distribution Project on Tuesday, March 8.
CRFP partner agencies receiving food as part of the distribution included: Boscawen Congregational Church Food Pantry, CenterPoint Church Food Pantry, Christ the King Food Pantry, Concord Housing Authority, Epsom Food Pantry, Friends of Forgotten Children, Gospel Light Food Pantry, Loudon Food Pantry, Merrimack Valley Day Care, Open Door Community Church, Pittsfield Food Pantry, St Paul’s Church Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Suncook CAP, Warner Connects, West Congregational Church Food Pantry.
As part of the Year-Round Distribution Project, non-perishable items such as canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, breakfast cereal, pasta, and soups are distributed at no cost to participating partner agencies. For a complete listing of partner agencies supported by the CRFP’s Year-Round Distribution Project efforts, visit capitalregionfoodprogram.org.
The Capital Region Food Program purchases and distributes food in Concord and 17 surrounding communities. This is accomplished by securing monetary donations, soliciting in-kind services from local businesses and the general public, and collaborating with other community distribution and service agencies.
To learn more about the CRFP, visit capitalregionfoodprogram.org.
