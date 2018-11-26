CONCORD — Sixteen young women in New Hampshire and Vermont have earned their Gold Award this year, honored Nov. 11 by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the Young Women of Distinction Ceremony. Also honored were the 72 Girl Scouts who earned their Silver Award, and other Girl Scouts who embody the GIRL philosophy, go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders. Among the Gold Award winners was Elizabeth Eaton of Center Harbor, and local Silver Award winners were Danielle Giardini and Jacqueline Wright of Gilmanton Iron Works.
During the ceremony on Veterans Day, a special flag ceremony took place, and the keynote speaker was Maj. Ana T. McKenna, an Army Reservist from Londonderry who spent two tours in the Middle East. McKenna is a program manager for the Care Coordination Program in New Hampshire, assisting Veterans and their families, and also runs a dance studio.
Gold Award projects tackled issues such as teen depression, raising SAT scores, improving school spirit, gender inequality, mental health, opioid addiction, and keeping lakes healthy.
Also recognized at the event were the council’s top cookie sellers Kacilynn Hernandez-Feliciano of Newton; Sarah Palmer and Madison George of Colchester, Vermont; Halie Baker of Salem; and Cheyenne Herdling of Cabot, Vermont. Katherine Muise was awarded the American Heart Association Heartsaver Hero Award. Nine Girl Scouts were recognized for their participation in Destinations, a national Girl Scout travel program that takes girls around the world.
Three Gold Award Girl Scouts were nominated by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains to be honored as National Gold Award Girl Scouts. Christina Wiles of Brandon, Vermont; Sofia Fahsi of Nashua; and Cassandra Levesque of Barrington were chosen for the honor.
The ceremony closed with a white-gloved color guard, and Taps played on trumpet by Gold Award Girl Scout Sarah Heimberg of Merrimack.
Silver Award projects addressed pet stress, recycling, clothing for kids, how to survive middle school, accessible playgrounds, help with math, and more.
“Today’s celebration is a testament to the dedication and hard work necessary to accomplish the highest achievements in Girl Scouts,” said Patricia Mellor, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains. “These remarkable young women are a result of what Girl Scouts offers – programming that develops girls of the utmost courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.”
The council is grateful to Cabot for their sponsorship of the event.
