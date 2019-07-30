FRANKLIN — George La Bonte, president of the New Hampshire State Elks Association, along with delegates throughout the country, attended the national convention of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks earlier this month in St. Louis, Missouri.
La Bonte voted on decisions affecting the Elks and its policies. He also attended seminars and workshops about how states lodges may best serve their communities. La Bonte is a member of Franklin Elks Lodge 1280.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will recognize the top winners in the Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program. The top boy and girl will each receive a $50,000 college scholarship.
The Elks donated $420 million last year in cash, gifts and time to make the community a better place.
To find out more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org.
