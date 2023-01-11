NORTHFIELD — The Keck Golden Ticket Foundation will be sponsoring a craft fair at Highland Mountain Bike Park on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to raise funds for the upcoming year. In case of bad weather, the event will be postponed and held Sunday, Feb. 19.
This event promises to be fun for the whole family with raffles, food, and lots of great shopping opportunities. Local crafters and artisans will be showcased and are invited to be part of this event.
Keck Golden Ticket Foundation was founded in memory of Dr. Eric Keck, a beloved local educator who was passionate about the outdoors and mountain biking. KGT works closely with Highland Mountain Bike Park to facilitate and fund scholarships for local kids to attend summer camps and after-school programs. Recently, KGT was instrumental in building the pump track at Southwick School in Northfield. Eric’s legacy of kindness and support for local youth lives on through the Keck Golden Ticket Foundation.
February is a time to celebrate the beauty of winter while entertaining thoughts of new spring adventures. For many, these adventures will be happening at Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield in both after-school programs and summer camps. Financial assistance and scholarships are available for local students through the Keck Golden Ticket Foundation.
Highland Mountain Bike Park is located at 75 Ski Hill Drive.
If you are interested in learning more about resources available for students through KGT or being a vendor at the upcoming craft fair, send a message via the Keck Golden Ticket Fund website keckgoldenticket.org/contact.
