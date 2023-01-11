NORTHFIELD — The Keck Golden Ticket Foundation will be sponsoring a craft fair at Highland Mountain Bike Park on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to raise funds for the upcoming year. In case of bad weather, the event will be postponed and held Sunday, Feb. 19.

This event promises to be fun for the whole family with raffles, food, and lots of great shopping opportunities. Local crafters and artisans will be showcased and are invited to be part of this event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.