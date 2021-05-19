GILFORD — The Laconia-Gilford Lions have set a date for their spring Electronic Waste Collection day fundraiser. It will be held Saturday, June 5 in the Cinemas 8 parking lot, 9 Old Lake Shore Road, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
As in the past, the Lions will accept all electronic items and the disposal charge is almost always less than prices at local transfer stations. Cash or checks only will be accepted.
Items that will be accepted include laptops, personal computer towers, LCD monitors, servers, CD and DVD players, audio-visual equipment, VCRs, speakers, copiers, faxes, printers, landline phone and cell phones, phone systems, humidifiers and computer accessories, all for $5. In addition, the Lions will take microwaves, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers for $10), CRT monitors less than 50 pounds and televisions less than 25 inches for $20, and televisions 26 inches and larger for $30. Larger televisions and monitors will be weighed on site to determine price. Anything with a cord not listed will also be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.