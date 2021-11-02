LACONIA — Lighting the windows of the Belknap Mill during the holidays has been a long-standing tradition.
Every year candle lights are placed in each of the 122 windows of the historic Mill to celebrate the holiday season. On the 1st Sunday after Thanksgiving, through the end of January, Beacon Street East glows in the reflection of festive candle lights.
The public is invited to join the Mill in brightening the windows of the Belknap Mill. Dedicate a candle light in honor of someone special that you would like to celebrate this holiday season. What better gift than giving the gift of light… the gift of hope… the gift of love. For each candle light you dedicate in someone’s name they will receive a personalized card from the Belknap Mill acknowledging the gift from you in their honor. Your gift will also include acknowledgement in the Laconia Daily Sun, on the Belknap Mill’s social media, and an invitation to the first annual lighting event, complete with a champagne toast on Sunday, Nov. 28 as the holiday season is officially kicked off.
The tradition of lighting the windows at the Belknap Mill has begun. Lights can be purchased online at www.belknapmill.org. All proceeds from ‘Light Up the Mill’ support our mission driven programming. For any questions email: operations@belknapmill.org.
