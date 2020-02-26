Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.