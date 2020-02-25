GILFORD — Beginning with the first day of Lent, today, Ash Wednesday, Hope Ministries at the First United Methodist Church invites the community to a 7 p.m. service.
Each Wednesday, starting March 4, Hope Ministries will meet for a supper of soup and bread, and to participate in a fellowship study. The Wednesday night Lenten program continues through April 8. The group will read the book "Made for a Miracle" by Mike Slaughter, author and pastor, who examines the two components of every miracle: divine action and human responsibility.
Registration is requested for meal planning purposes. "Made for a Miracle" is available on Amazon, or can be ordered through the church for $10.50. The First United Methodist Church is at 18 Wesley Way. For more information, call 603-524-3289.
