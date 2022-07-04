WEIRS — Diver Hans Hug will open the summer lecture series at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum with his talk on “The Wrecks of Winnipesaukee,” On Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. Since seating is limited, advance reservations are requested, by e-mail to: lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or by calling 603-366-5950 (Wed.-Sat. 10-4). This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a $5 fee.
“The Wrecks of Winnipesaukee” will focus on the underwater history of the Big Lake, showing videos and sonar images of shipwrecks seen while diving, as well as artifacts from below the surface of the lake. Hug has been an avid diver for over 30 years throughout New England, exploring sites from Cape Cod and Cape Ann to the Connecticut River. Using sophisticated side-scan sonar equipment, he has located more than seventy wrecks in Lake Winnipesaukee, including large pieces of the original steamer Mount Washington. His recent discoveries will be of great interest to those interested in Lake Winnipesaukee history.
Located at 503 Endicott Street North, next to Funspot in the Weirs, the museum is open p.m., July 1 through mid-October.
