PLYMOUTH — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information night for girls and parents in Waterville Valley, Ashland, Campton, Thornton, Groton, Holderness, Lincoln, Plymouth, Dorchester, Rumney, Warren, Wentworth, Woodstock, and Ellsworth on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pease Public Library community room, 1 Russell St.
Whether exploring nature and the outdoors, art and music, designing robots or board games, or helping the community through service projects, Girl Scouts have fun while earning badges.
For further information, contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
