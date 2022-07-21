CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery is offering two watercolor painting Classes in the coming weeks – one via Zoom and one Plein Air (directly from observations).
On Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29, Vermont Artist Robert O’Brien will be teaching Painting New England Architecture in Watercolor in a 2-day online class for students who want to learn from home. Students will learn elements of composition and perspective as it relates to the subject, as well as painting texture and natural materials, and how to render the unique beauty of light and shadow in a realistic manner. A list of materials that students can purchase in advance will be provided upon registration.
For those interested in painting from observation, local artist Kathryn Field will be teaching Plein Air Watercolor Exploration at her studio in Center Sandwich on Monday, Aug. 1. Plein Air is drawing and painting landscapes directly from observations. This class will cover the basics of drawing form, shapes and composition as well as color mixing with watercolor. The class will start with a morning in the studio with drawing demonstrations and basic watercolor techniques. In the afternoon participants will move outside and be able to find an intimate or distant landscape to paint in watercolor.
Class details on all summer and fall classes including tuition and materials costs and registration information can be found on the gallery’s website centersandwich.nhcrafts.org, by calling 603-284-6831 or by visiting The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery at 32 Main Street in the historic village of Center Sandwich. The Gallery will be open through Mid-October from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.