MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, welcomes the public to a series on "The Tragedies of Shakespeare: Hamlet." Now is your chance to learn more about the Great Bard in a laid-back, fun atmosphere. There will be an introduction to Shakespeare on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at noon. On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at noon, the group will meet to discuss Act I of Hamlet and then each week thereafter at noon will discuss another act, ending on Sept. 14. This discussion is for all experience levels, even for those who have never read Shakespeare before. Books will be provided at the first meeting at no cost thanks to the Friends of the Meredith Library. In the fall the group will take on another of Shakespeare's tragedies.
The group leader will be John Lin. For the past 40 years, John has taught English at independent schools across the country, including Taft, Andover, Middlesex, Thacher, and Holderness. He studied literature at Carleton College, Middlebury College's Bread Loaf School, and Oxford University, where he earned an M.Phil., with a focus on Shakespeare. He just retired from Holderness in June and couldn't stay away from sharing his enthusiasm for literature, especially Shakespeare, with others. Even if you have read Hamlet before, John assures you that revisiting this great work will reveal things you didn't know about the play or about yourself!
