The Leadership Lakes Region Class of 2020 (delayed by COVID) re-convened in May to conduct its Social Issues Day under the sponsorship of Make-A-Wish New Hampshire. In June, the group met for its annual Health Issues Day under the sponsorship, for the 20th year in a row, of the former LRGHealthcare, now Concord Hospital Laconia and Franklin. Social Issues took place at the Gilford Community Church meeting room while Health Day was held under the Pavilion at Beans and Greens Farm. Both days consisted of expert speakers on the topic being discussed as well as small team visits to social agencies on Social Issues Day to learn more about that agency’s mission and report back to the larger Leadership class.
“Both Program Days went very well with many great questions for our guest speakers and valuable information shared with the class members” said Program Coordinator Jennifer McLean. McLean was assisted in the planning of the two “back from COVID” days by class members and/or alumni Jennifer Kelley, Andrea Condodemetraky and Shelly Carita. A highlight of Social Issues Day was the kick-off comments made by Condodemetraky and Kelley entitled “Take Your Passion and Turn it into Action”. Similarly, Health Issues Day was concluded with remarks from Carita as well as a “Stop the Bleed” demonstration led by former Gilford Fire Chief, Leadership Lakes Board member/ graduate and now a Manager for the Partnership for Public Health, John Beland. The Class graduated in June and joined the ranks, now totaling 406, of Leadership Lakes’ alumni who have graduated since the group’s founding in 1996. Mclean urges anyone interested in joining the 23rd annual Leadership Lakes Class to apply by downloading the on-line application at www.leadershiplakesregion.org. “We’re currently accepting applications for the next class which begins in October” McLean added.
