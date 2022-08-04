Leadership Lakes Region’s Class of 2022

Leadership Lakes Region’s Class of 2022 Adrienne Stevens Award recipients, left, Alyssa Raxter and Meghan Noyes. The women were voted by their classmates as best exemplifying the community mindedness and volunteerism of the late Adrienne Stevens, co-founder of Leadership Lakes Region. (Courtesy photo)

HOLDERNESS — Leadership Lakes Region recently concluded its 23rd annual year with its annual Lakes/Environmental Day on Squam Lake followed by its graduation ceremony at the Belknap Mill. The group was formed in 1996-1998 by a group of concerned citizens looking for a mechanism to create more Lakes Region volunteers for charitable pursuits as well as a network of informed people from diverse backgrounds. To date, Leadership Lakes Region can now boast an alumni cadre of 434 graduates. Lakes/Environmental Day was sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank and featured a series of presentations, a nature hike and other activities at the Squam Lake Association where the group was welcomed by Executive Director EB James.

The afternoon included a pontoon boat tour of Squam Lake by the crew from the Squam Lakes Science Center. Then it was off to the graduation ceremony at the Belknap Mill sponsored for the 23rd consecutive year by Bank of New Hampshire.

