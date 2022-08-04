HOLDERNESS — Leadership Lakes Region recently concluded its 23rd annual year with its annual Lakes/Environmental Day on Squam Lake followed by its graduation ceremony at the Belknap Mill. The group was formed in 1996-1998 by a group of concerned citizens looking for a mechanism to create more Lakes Region volunteers for charitable pursuits as well as a network of informed people from diverse backgrounds. To date, Leadership Lakes Region can now boast an alumni cadre of 434 graduates. Lakes/Environmental Day was sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank and featured a series of presentations, a nature hike and other activities at the Squam Lake Association where the group was welcomed by Executive Director EB James.
The afternoon included a pontoon boat tour of Squam Lake by the crew from the Squam Lakes Science Center. Then it was off to the graduation ceremony at the Belknap Mill sponsored for the 23rd consecutive year by Bank of New Hampshire.
Each graduate’s name was read as he or she came forward to receive a plaque and certificate. The Class of 2022 graduates included: Jason Stelmach, Carol Stone, Julie Westcott, Joanne Wilhelm, Emma Wisniewski, Becky Parks-Beaulac, Meghan Noyes, Alyssa Raxter, Sharon Ryba, Charles Smith, Adam McKinney, Alex Markarian, Jada Lindblom, Madison Harris, Andrea Harper, Gretchen Casey, Kristene Dauteuil, John Dunleavy, Krystal Follansbee, Christopher Hall, Tamera Carmichael, Jami Bourdeau, Jeremy Bonan, Cynthia Audia and Holly Andrews.
After recognizing all the graduates, Leadership Lakes Board President Don Morrissey introduced Chris Stevens of Belmont. Chris is the nephew of Leadership Lakes Region co-founder, the late Adrienne Stevens. Three years ago, the Leadership Board chose to remember Adrienne for her efforts not only in helping to start the non-profit group but also for her volunteerism throughout the Lake Region. Thus was born the annual Adrienne Stevens Founder’s Award for Leadership.
This year there was a tie in the voting. Chris Stevens spoke about his late aunt and what she meant to the greater Lakes Region community. He then presented The 2022 Adrienne Stevens Awards to Alyssa Raxter, Gilford police officer, and Meghan Noyes, director of program services for the Child Advocacy Center of Belknap County. Also recognized at the graduation was Leadership Lakes Region Program Coordinator, Jennifer McLean, for her outstanding efforts in providing an excellent program across eight program days.
In his closing remarks, Morrissey thanked Jennifer and the entire board for their work this past year. He then asked the graduates to “spread the word” about this unique leadership program and encourage friends and co-workers to apply for the next class which begins in October, 2022. Applications are now being accepted. See www.leadershilakesregion.org for more details.
